Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Hershey stock opened at $238.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.79 and its 200 day moving average is $229.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.