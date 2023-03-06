Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $163.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.53. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.