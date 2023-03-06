Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,510.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,536.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,544.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.