Berenberg Bank Trims GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Target Price to GBX 450

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 515 ($6.21) to GBX 450 ($5.43) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Investec raised GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of GB Group stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. GB Group has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

