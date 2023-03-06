Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.36.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $78.24 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 442,983 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 47,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,625 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

