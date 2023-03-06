Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $62.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

