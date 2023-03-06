Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $1,889,129. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

