BlackRock Inc. Has $630.81 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,746,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 740,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $630,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.9% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 368,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after buying an additional 50,619 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 30,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

