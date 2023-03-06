BlackRock Inc. Sells 104,933 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,917,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,933 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.31% of Commerce Bancshares worth $656,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

