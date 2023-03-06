BlackRock Inc. Sells 278,554 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,697,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,554 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of EastGroup Properties worth $678,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 111.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 10.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

NYSE EGP opened at $167.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $217.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.19.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

