BlackRock Inc. Sells 53,519 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,239,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,519 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $700,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,507,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 5,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, 11 Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,877,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $428.41 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $433.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.72 and its 200 day moving average is $371.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $17,370,043 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

