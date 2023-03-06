BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

BXC stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. BlueLinx has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2,076.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 95,211 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 599,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 71,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 11,602.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 68,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

