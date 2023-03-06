BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
BXC stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. BlueLinx has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15.
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
