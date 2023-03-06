BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) a C$54.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price target on Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GCG opened at C$40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.16. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$25.00 and a 52-week high of C$45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.38 million, a P/E ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -147.69%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

