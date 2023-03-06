BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) a C$54.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price target on Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE GCG opened at C$40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.16. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$25.00 and a 52-week high of C$45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.38 million, a P/E ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.15.
Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.