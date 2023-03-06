BMO Capital Markets Increases George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$180.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered George Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Thursday.
George Weston Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.37. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.
About George Weston
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
