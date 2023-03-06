BMO Capital Markets Increases Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$92.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIMAF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Linamar in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $55.96 on Thursday. Linamar has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51.

About Linamar

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

