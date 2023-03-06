BMO Capital Markets Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $390.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $359.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.27 and its 200-day moving average is $296.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $361.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.