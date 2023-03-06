Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BDNNY. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 1.0 %

BDNNY stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

