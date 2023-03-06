BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,123 shares of company stock worth $4,779,010 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

