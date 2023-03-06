BOX (NYSE:BOX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada cut BOX from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

BOX stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 570.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,520,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,158 shares of company stock worth $5,886,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

