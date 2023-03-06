Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $905,251.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of DFIN opened at $41.85 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.