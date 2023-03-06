BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC cut BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.95.

BRF Price Performance

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

About BRF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of BRF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,192,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 1,423,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 2,443.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BRF by 27,582.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

