BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC cut BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.95.
BRF Price Performance
Shares of BRFS stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
