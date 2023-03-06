Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.
BMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.95 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.26.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
