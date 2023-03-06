Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $590.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $673.89.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $632.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.39. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 75.05% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

