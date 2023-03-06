Brokerages Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Target Price at $2.60

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several research firms recently commented on APTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities lowered Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aptinyx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Stock Performance

About Aptinyx

NASDAQ APTX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.