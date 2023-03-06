Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,867,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $112,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $56.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

