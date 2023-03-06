BSQUARE (BSQR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.25. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

About BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

