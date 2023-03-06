BTIG Research Raises Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target to $90.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

KEX opened at $75.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $75.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock worth $1,427,407 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth $1,671,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at $282,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

