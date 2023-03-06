Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.50.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

TSE CWB opened at C$26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.17. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$21.21 and a 1-year high of C$38.78.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.51 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6532468 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,284.73. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

