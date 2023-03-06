Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$3.91 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$3.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$255.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

