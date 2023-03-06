Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
Canon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. Canon has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Canon
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
Further Reading
