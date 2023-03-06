Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. Canon has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the second quarter worth $629,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

