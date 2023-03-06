Capita’s (CPI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.48) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.58) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capita presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 39.50 ($0.48).

CPI stock opened at GBX 39.12 ($0.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £657.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1,956.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.47. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.78 ($0.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

