CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Desjardins

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$6.50 to C$6.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

CareRx Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHHHF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. CareRx has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

