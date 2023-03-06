Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $211.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $173.00.

CASY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.56.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $213.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.98. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

