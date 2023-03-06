Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 518,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,249 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $46,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 473,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 78,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Celanese by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 384,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $124.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.14. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

