Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMBGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $1,206,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,241,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,760.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

