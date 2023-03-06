Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th.
Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %
Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $1,206,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,241,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,760.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics
About Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
Featured Stories
