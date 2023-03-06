ChromaDex (CDXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.67 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ChromaDex by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ChromaDex by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

