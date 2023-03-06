ChromaDex (CDXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ChromaDex Price Performance
Shares of CDXC opened at $1.67 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ChromaDex
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.