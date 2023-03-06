CI Investments Inc. Buys 271 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $110.05 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
Featured Stories
