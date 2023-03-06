CI Investments Inc. Has $42,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 887.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $152.54 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.31.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

