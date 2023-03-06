CI Investments Inc. Has $64,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $207.46 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

