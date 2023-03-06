Citigroup Lowers Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.74) to GBX 2,560 ($30.89) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.48) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.02) to GBX 2,743 ($33.10) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,375.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $25.64 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

