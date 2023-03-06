Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410,109 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285,704 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.86% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $59,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,844,000 after buying an additional 1,107,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,350,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,366 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

