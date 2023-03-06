Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,833,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,425 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,299,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,373,000 after buying an additional 1,888,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after buying an additional 1,152,207 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

