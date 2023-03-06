Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Cognex worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cognex Trading Up 3.0 %

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,932 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.22 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

