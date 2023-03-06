Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 13,894 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

