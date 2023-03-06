Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.