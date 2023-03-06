Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 25,618 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.3 %

BK opened at $51.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

