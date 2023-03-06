Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded at HSBC

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFRUY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

