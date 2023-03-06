Comparing Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Netlist.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 25.80% 28.72% 21.41% Netlist -20.65% -81.39% -40.15%

Risk and Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.50 billion 2.02 $433.55 million $5.20 10.32 Netlist $161.64 million 3.72 -$33.37 million ($0.15) -17.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Netlist on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment is affected by the industry’s internal cyclical and seasonal dynamics in addition to broader macroeconomic factors that can positively or negatively affect company financial performance. The APS segment is more directly tied to semiconductor unit consumption rather than capacity requirements and production capability improvements. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

About Netlist

(Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.