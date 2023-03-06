Comparing Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) and The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Vicor shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of The LGL Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Vicor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

The LGL Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicor has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicor 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The LGL Group and Vicor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vicor has a consensus target price of $57.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Vicor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicor is more favorable than The LGL Group.

Profitability

This table compares The LGL Group and Vicor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The LGL Group -64.20% -30.65% -28.04% Vicor 7.95% 7.08% 6.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The LGL Group and Vicor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The LGL Group $28.14 million 0.88 $14.64 million ($3.80) -1.22 Vicor $399.08 million 5.05 $25.45 million $0.71 64.44

Vicor has higher revenue and earnings than The LGL Group. The LGL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vicor beats The LGL Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products. The Electronic Instruments segment is focused on the design and manufacture of high performance frequency and time reference standards that form the basis for timing and synchronization in various applications. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

