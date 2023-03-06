Contrasting Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) and NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) and Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NFI Group and Mahindra & Mahindra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NFI Group N/A N/A N/A Mahindra & Mahindra N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of NFI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Mahindra & Mahindra shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NFI Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Mahindra & Mahindra 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NFI Group and Mahindra & Mahindra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NFI Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 65.77%. Given NFI Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NFI Group is more favorable than Mahindra & Mahindra.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NFI Group and Mahindra & Mahindra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NFI Group N/A N/A N/A $0.53 14.09 Mahindra & Mahindra N/A N/A N/A $75.83 0.22

Mahindra & Mahindra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NFI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NFI Group pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Mahindra & Mahindra pays an annual dividend of $12.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 73.8%. NFI Group pays out 102.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mahindra & Mahindra pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mahindra & Mahindra is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Mahindra & Mahindra beats NFI Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NFI Group

(Get Rating)

NFI Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses. The Aftermarket segment sells aftermarket parts for transit buses and motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses. The company was founded by John Coval in 1930 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

(Get Rating)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts. The Others segment includes agri, construction equipment, powerol, and spares business unit. The company was founded by Jagdish Chandra Mahindra, Kailash Chandra Mahindra, and Ghulam Mohammed on October 2, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.